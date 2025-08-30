Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Odisha capital here today.

Pradhan, the Lok Sabha MP from Sambalpur, met Majhi at his official residence.

The two leaders held discussions on advancing education initiatives in Odisha, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a social media post.

“Today, I had a meeting with the Union Education Minister at my official residence. We held detailed discussions on the education system, implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) and education reforms in the state. There were also discussions about the development of education infrastructure in Odisha,” said the Chief Minister in a Twitter (X) post.

School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Minister Nityananda Gond, departmental Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shalini Pandit and Principal Secretary to Odisha CM Saswat Mishra among others were present during the discussions.

“Today, paid a courtesy call to Odisha Chief Minister and held discussions on various issues pertaining to S&ME as well as Higher Education departments in the state,” Pradhan said through his social media handle.