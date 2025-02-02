Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today unveiled the reprinted edition of Odia primer ‘Barnabodha’ at an event in the capital city here.

The reprinted edition of the Odia primer was unveiled on the birth anniversary of its author and renowned Odia poet Madhusudan Rao.

The Chief Minister also launched the digital copy of ‘Barnabodha’ on the occasion.

“Bhaktakabi Madhusudan Rao was born on the day of Saraswati Puja in 1853. We launched the reprinted edition of Barnabodha on the occasion of Saraswati Puja today to pay our homage to the great poet,” said the Chief Minister.

The first edition of ‘Barnabodha’ was published in 1895. At least eight editions of the Odia primer were published in between 1895 and 1901.

The primer had been recognized and prescribed by the Education department and more than one lakh copies were sold from 1947 to 1948.

The primer, popularly known as ‘Chhabila Madhu Barnabodha’, is a basic book to learn Odia language.

It is often said that any person on this Earth who knows Odia must have read ‘Chhabila Madhu Barnabodha’.

“Odia language is very rich and it has a glorious past. Bhaktakabi had complied Barnabodha to make the learning of Odia language simple and easy. The primer has been a part of every Odia family since long. We have brought a reprinted edition of the Odia primer without tinkering with its originality,” added the Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and MLA Babu Singh among others were present on the occasion.