Bhubaneswar: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid a courtesy visit to his Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan in the capital city here today.

The Chhattisgarh CM paid the courtesy call to Majhi during his visit to Odisha, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

The two leaders held discussions on a host of issues, including the Mahanadi water dispute, concerning Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

During the discussion, Majhi put emphasis upon amicable solution to Mahanadi water dispute.

“Odisha and Chhattisgarh are neighbouring states having many similarities in language and culture. The Mahanadi water dispute should be resolved amicably for the betterment of the people of both the states,” said Majhi.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also supported an amicable solution to Mahanadi water dispute.

“The Mahanadi water dispute can be resolved through mutual discussions. Chhattisgarh government is in favour of an amicable solution to the issue,” Deo Sai said.