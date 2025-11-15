Paradeep: The Indian Coast Guard demonstrated its operational skills and rescue capabilities during a one-day exercise conducted at Paradeep in Odisha today.

The Coast Guard carried out a series of drills using ships and helicopters, simulating emergency scenarios such as an aircraft crash at sea to showcase how swift and coordinated rescue operations are executed.

Iqbal Singh Chouhan, Inspector General, Coast Guard (North East), said the force aims to expand its presence in Odisha over the next four to five years. As part of this plan, the Coast Guard intends to station an offshore patrol vessel at Gopalpur.

The force is also in discussions with the state government regarding the development of dedicated jetties. Additionally, the Coast Guard has proposed establishing a drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) station at Dhamra to further strengthen surveillance and response capabilities.