Bhubaneswar: The adverse impact of climate change is being strongly felt in coastal regions, said environmentalist Jayakrushna Panigrahi on the second day of the three-day ‘Earth Again’ Conference-2025 organised by the Sambad Group in Bhubaneswar.

Panigrahi said that the changing climate is affecting crop production and altering soil conditions across many areas. Sudden cloudbursts and dry spells have emerged as major threats to agriculture, causing heavy losses to farmers. “It is crucial to focus on climate-resilient farming practices that can withstand these extreme weather events,” he emphasised.

Highlighting the need for farmer awareness, Panigrahi said that guidance on climate adaptation and agroforestry should be provided at the grassroots level. However, he pointed out that Odisha currently faces a shortage of trained officials to provide such advisory support to farmers.

He further stressed that local crop varieties suited to the region’s climate should be promoted and cultivated. “Maintaining soil health is equally important. Farmers must choose crops that align with their soil type and weather conditions,” he added.