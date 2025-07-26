Angul: In a bizarre and alarming incident, a youth bitten by an Indian cobra walked into the Angul District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) today, carrying the venomous snake in his hand, leaving hospital staff shocked and fearful.

The youth, identified as Bubul Bhoi from Kaliakata in Chhendipada, was visiting a relative’s house when he spotted a four-foot-long cobra hissing beneath a paddy sack. Attempting to rescue and release the snake into the wild, Bubul was bitten on his right hand during the process.

Instead of immediately seeking medical help, Bubul reportedly took time to shoot a video reel while still holding the cobra.

Following repeated persuasion from his family, he visited a nearby hospital where the attending doctor advised immediate transfer to the District Headquarters Hospital.

In a dramatic turn, Bubul arrived at the Angul DHH still holding the live cobra. The unexpected sight left doctors and hospital staff stunned. They quickly alerted a local ‘Sarpamitra’ (snake rescuer), who safely removed the snake from Bubul’s possession.

As of the time of reporting, Bubul is undergoing treatment at the Angul DHH and is under medical observation.