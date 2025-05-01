Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, three cobras were rescued from a wedding procession in Chhedak village of Odisha’s Bhadrak district late last night.

According to reports, the snakes were part of a dance performance where a snake charmer and two performers danced to a popular nagin song.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Bhadrak Wildlife Division intercepted the wedding procession near Ugratara Chhak on Chandbali Road. The three cobras were rescued and placed in separate cages to ensure their safety.

“We have seized the snakes and are ascertaining the identity of the snake charmer. The Special Task Force (STF) has been asked to assist in the investigation,” said Soubhagya Kumar Sahu, Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Bhadrak.

Using wild animals in public performances is a punishable offence under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.