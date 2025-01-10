Bhubaneswar: Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S today met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the sidelines of 18th Prabasi Bharatiya Divas in the Odisha capital here.

Ravi Kumar and Majhi held discussions on developing Cognizant campus in the Odisha capital here as its biggest centre in India. Majhi assured Kumar that the state government would allot suitable land in the capital city for development of Cognizant’s own campus and provide full cooperation for making it the biggest in India.

During the discussion, Ravi Kumar expressed happiness over the growth of its centre in Bhubaneswar and expressed confidence that it would grow rapidly in next five years.

The CM sought cooperation of the Cognizant CEO for bringing further investments in IT/ITeS sector to Odisha. Kumar expressed his readiness to provide all support to the endeavours of the state government for bringing more investments to Odisha and further developing the IT sector.

The CM also congratulated Ravi Kumar for being felicitated with the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman.