Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions continued across Odisha with the mercury dipped below 10 degree Celsius at several places last night.

As per weather observations by Bhubaneswar MeT in past 24 hours, seven places stood below 10 degree Celsisus. While Phulbani recorded the minimum temperature at 7.5 degree C, becoming the coldest place in the state, Jharsuguda recorded 7.6 degree C followed by Rourkela at 7.9 degree C. Daringibadi, Sundargarh and Angul had 9 degree C, 9.1 degree C and 9.6 degree C respectively.

The night temperature declined to 10 degree C in Sonepur, Balangir and Bhawanipatna last 24 hours. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city recorded 12.8 degree C last night.

According IMD forecast, No large change likely in minimum temperature for next 02 days. Thereafter, the temperature is likely to rise by 2-4 degree C over the districts of Odisha.

The IMD issued dense fog warning for one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Kandhamal and Koraput from January 10 to 11 morning.