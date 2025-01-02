Bhubaneswar: The cold wave conditions continues across Odisha as many places stood below or at 10 degree Celsius in last 24 hours.

As per the observations by Bhubaneswar MeT, six places recorded below 10 degree Celsius yesterday night. The places included Rourkela (7 degree C), Jharsuguda (8 degree C), Daringibadi, Phulbani, Keonjhar (9.5 degree C) and Sundargarh (9.7 degree).

The night temperature dropped to 10 degree Celsius in Angul and Sonepur.

Similarly, many places including Balangir, Bhawanipatna recorded 11 degree C, Baridpada, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal 12 degree C, Balasore, Sambalpur, Talcher 12.4 degree C, Nabarangpur 12.5 degree C, and Hirakud 12.6 degree C.

The minimum temperature in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 13.2 degree C and 13 degree C respectively.

According to IMD, the night temperature is very likely to fall by 2 to 3 degree C during next 4 days over several places in Odisha.