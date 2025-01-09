Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions continue to batter Odisha as several places in the state recorded a minimum temperature of less than 10 degree Celsius, today.

Jharsuguda registered the lowest temperature at 6 degree Celsius, followed by Rourkela at 6.4 degree Celsius.

Other places where the minimum temperature was significantly low were Balasore (12.6), Chandbali (14.4), Cuttack (13.5), Angul (12.6), Baripada (12.2), Keonjhar (8.8), Sambalpur (11.6), Sundargarh (8.2), Bhawanipatna (9.1), Balangir (10.5), Koraput (10.5), Phulbani (6.8), Titlagarh (12.5), Malkangiri (14.2), Sonepur (9.9), Daringbadi (8), Boudh (14), Rayagada (12), Bhadrak (11), Jajpur (12.2), Dhenkanal (12.1), Bargarh (13), Deogarh (13), Nuapada (14), Nabarangpur (11), Khordha (14), Jagatsinghpur (13.4), and Kendrapara (13).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that there will be no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) during the next three days and a rise of 2-4 degree Celsius after that.