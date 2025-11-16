Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to experience a sharp drop in night temperatures on Sunday, with the cold wave tightening its grip across several districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Daringbadi was the coldest in the state at 8°C, followed closely by Phulbani at 9°C. Many interior regions recorded temperatures between 10°C and 12°C, indicating a widespread fall in mercury levels.

Rourkela recorded 10.2°C, while Bhadrak and Angul stood at 10.5°C and 10.6 °C, respectively. The twin cities also felt the chill, with Bhubaneswar and Cuttack registering 13°C and 13.6°C, respectively.

Normal life affected

Residents in colder regions said the sudden drop has affected daily routines. “We had to light fires early in the morning. The cold is much stronger this week,” said Prakash Nayak, a shopkeeper in Daringbadi.

In Bhubaneswar, commuters felt the nip during early hours. “The mornings have become very chilly. Even two layers of clothing are not enough,” said Sneha Das from Nayapalli.

Forecast

The IMD has forecasted no major change in minimum temperatures for the next two days. A slight rise of two to three degrees is expected thereafter across various districts.

Minimum temperatures of various places in Odisha recorded by the IMD on Sunday:

Daringbadi – 8.0°C

Phulabani – 9.0°C

Rourkela – 10.2°C

Bhadrak – 10.5°C

Angul – 10.6°C

Jharsuguda – 10.6°C

Keonjhar – 10.8°C

Bhawanipatna – 11.4°C

Koraput – 11.5°C

Nawarangpur – 11.6°C

Dhenkanal – 12.3°C

Sundargarh – 12.4°C

Bhubaneswar – 13.0°C

Sonepur – 13.0°C

Bolangir – 13.2°C

Cuttack – 13.6°C

Baripada – 13.8°C

Sambalpur – 14.2°C

Titilagarh – 14.2°C

Rayagada – 14.4°C

Nayagarh – 15.0°C

Hirakud – 15.3°C

Balasore – 15.4°C

Deogarh – 15.6°C

Gopalpur – 15.7°C

Chandabali – 15.8°C

Paradip – 15.8°C

Bargarh – 15.8°C

Paralakhemundi – 15.8°C

Khordha – 16.0°C

Chhatrapur – 16.5°C

Jajpur – 17.2°C

Kendrapada – 17.4°C

Jagatsinghpur – 17.6°C

Puri – 17.8°C