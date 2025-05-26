Boudh: Concerns about the quality of work on the Khordha-Balangir railway route being raised after a portion of an under-construction tunnel caved in this evening.

Casualties due to the collapse of the four-km-long under-construction tunnel at Adenigada in Boudh district are yet to be known. A crater of 30 meters has formed on the ground following the cave in.

Sources said as the construction company—GR Infraprojects has been given deadline, work was going on round-the-clock. Therefore, it is highly probable workers must be working inside the tunnel and casualties cannot be ruled out.

In response, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said there has been no injuries or death due to the tunnel potion collapse.

ECoR's statement mentioned: "A minor soil caving in occurred this afternoon at Tunnel No. 4 on the Khurda-Bolangir Railway line. It is due to loose soil formation and continuous rainfall in the area. There has been no impact on manpower or machinery, and the incident will not affect the overall progress of the project. All necessary safety measures are in place, and work continues as planned.".

The rail tunnel was inaugurated around one month back and few days back, breakthrough in the tunnel was carried out.

The under-construction tunnel on the Khordha-Balangir route is considered to be the longest rail tunnel in the State.

GR Infraprojects, that was awarded the tunnel construction work, is yet to respond about the mishap.

A local said initially, villagers spotted the big crater and informed the authorities. “Following the inauguration of tunnel around one month back, we were quite happy. Assurance was given to us that train connectivity will be provided within one year. But this incident has created a panic amongst us,” the local added.

As per latest reports, some district level railway officials have reached the site to inspect the matter. The mishap site has been sealed and no one is allowed to take a look at the crater area.