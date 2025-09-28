Bhubaneswar: Sonepur district Collector Nruparaj Sahu’s son has cleared the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination-2023.

Sahu’s son Saswat Soumyakant has secured 235 rank in the OCS Examination-2023, the results of which were published by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on September 26.

Saswat had completed his school education from Bhawanipatna Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and secured his intermediate and graduation from BJB College in the capital city here. He had appeared the OCS Examination after completing his higher studies at Utkal University.

Altogether 398 candidates, including 144 women, have qualified in the OCS Exam-2023. Priyanshu Pal has topped the exam while Ananya Mishra is the second topper. Sovan Pattanaik has secured the third position.

The Main (Written) tests of the OCS Exam-2023 were conducted from April 19 to May 15 while the Personality tests were held from September 6 to September 18.

It is worth mentioning here that Sahu, a senior OAS officer, was appointed as the Collector of Sonepur in July this year.