Bhubaneswar: A college girl died after she allegedly set herself on fire in Odisha’s Kendrapara district today. The incident took place at Badapada village under Pattamundai police limits.

This is the third self-immolation case in Odisha in last one month.

As per reports, the girl, a Plus-3 final year student of Pattamundai College, set herself ablaze after pouring kerosene on her in their house.

The girl’s parents and other members of her family were away when she took the extreme step. She reportedly died on the spot.

On being informed, Pattamundai police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident. However, there was no information regarding the reason behind the girl’s self-immolation.

It is worth mentioning here that a college girl in Balasore set herself ablaze on July 12 allegedly due to continuous harassment by a faculty member. She died while being treated at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on July 14.

Similarly, a minor girl in Balanaga area of Puri district reportedly set herself on fire on July 19. She succumbed to her burn injuries while being treated at AIIMS-New Delhi on August 2.