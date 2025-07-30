Sundargarh: Panchayat Samiti College in Balisankara, located in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, has issued a strict guideline for students, barring them from sporting "odd hairstyles" or wearing "narrow pants".

The college administration has warned that students failing to follow these rules will be denied entry into the institution.

The directive, issued by Principal Kulamani Sahoo, aims to instil discipline and maintain an academic atmosphere on campus. According to the new guidelines, all newly admitted students are required to wear simple and formal uniforms. Boys, in particular, have been prohibited from having fancy or unconventional hairstyles and from wearing tight or short pants.

A signboard displaying the new rules has been installed near the main gate to ensure that students are reminded of the guidelines before entering. “Students coming to college are seeing the notice board and becoming cautious,” said Principal Sahoo.

Explaining the reason behind the move, the principal said, “After a meeting with the guardians of the students, we concluded that many students are becoming disobedient towards their parents. To bring in discipline, we have introduced this initiative.”