Cuttack: To ensure smooth and peaceful celebrations of Ram Navami in Cuttack city tomorrow, the Twin City Commissionerate Police has put in place comprehensive security arrangements, including the deployment of 25 platoons of police personnel.

Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo has stated the security deployment will include forces from both within the district and outside. Flag marches are scheduled for this evening in areas where padayatras and motorcycle rallies will take place. Additionally, night patrolling will be intensified to maintain law and order.

“Static deployment will be carried out, particularly in areas housing temples and other religious sites,” the DCP has added.

Coordination meetings with puja committees have already been conducted to facilitate seamless execution of the festivities.

Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama, is celebrated on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. The festival is observed with great devotion across India and worldwide.