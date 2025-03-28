Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police took strict action against individuals involved in the clash with police personnel during the Odisha Congress unit’s gherao protest in front of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. Three cases have been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Per police sources, the cases—numbered 128, 129, and 130—were filed at the Capital Police Station under 17 sections of the BNS. The charges include rioting, attempting to torch a Government vehicle, and obstructing police officials from performing their duties during the March 27 protest. Additionally, a case has been registered against the assembly of more than five persons in front of the Legislative Assembly, where a prohibitory order under BNS 163 was in effect.

The Commissionerate Police also lodged a separate case under BNS Section 189 against senior Congress leaders, including Niranjan Patnaik, Jayadev Jena, OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das, Narasingha Mishra, and Sharad Kar, who attempted to enter the Assembly premises on March 26 to meet protesting legislators. However, senior police officials prevented their entry.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena has formed three special teams to investigate the cases and identify those involved in the violence.

In a related development, two lawyers, Soumyaknata Khuntia and Lalatendu Das, approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking action against the police crackdown on Congress workers during the protest. They urged the rights body to direct the Commissionerate Police to file cases against DGP YB Khurania, Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh, and Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena, alleging abuse of power in handling the protest.

Additionally, the petitioners have requested the NHRC to direct the Odisha Government to bear medical expenses for those injured during the incident.