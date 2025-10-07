Bhubaneswar: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate, Odisha, today announced that Commodore Vikram Singh has assumed the charge as the new Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Directorate, with effect from 7 October 2025.

An accomplished officer with a distinguished service record, Commodore Vikram brings with him a wealth of experience from various prestigious assignments held across the country. His leadership qualities, strategic vision, and deep commitment to youth development are expected to significantly enhance the Directorate’s outreach and impact all over Odisha.

Upon assuming office, Commodore Vikram expressed his dedication to furthering the NCC’s mission of grooming disciplined, patriotic, and motivated youth. He emphasised strengthening institutional training, adventure activities, and community development programmes across Odisha.