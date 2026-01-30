Bhubaneswar: Highlighting the growing presence of Odisha-based companies, Tanaya Patnaik, Editor of Sambad, said it is a matter of pride to see companies of Odisha origin performing well abroad. She said the state is full of talent and opportunities.

Patnaik was speaking at the 'Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards 2026: Brands of Odisha. Pride of India' event held in Bhubaneswar today.

She said that as a media organisation, Sambad feels proud to recognise and celebrate the success of companies that have their roots in Odisha.

Addressing the gathering, she referred to the presence of Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and shared concerns raised by young entrepreneurs. She said many entrepreneurs often point out a gap between government policies and ground-level implementation. The expected support and cooperation from the government are not reaching them effectively, she said.

She urged the Industries Minister to review existing policies so that entrepreneurs can fully benefit from government schemes.

Speaking about Sambad Group's 'Punascha Pruthibi' initiative, Patnaik said the campaign is currently underway to address the challenge of climate change. As part of this initiative, two special bulletins are being telecast every week on Kanak News.

She also announced plans to focus on issues faced by the business community through Sambad and Kanak News platforms. She appealed to the business community to cooperate in the preparation of dedicated business bulletins on Kanak News, aimed at giving greater visibility to industry-related concerns in Odisha.