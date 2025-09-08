Baripada: In a shocking case of neglect and insensitivity, a government-run ‘Mukhyamantri Bus’ conductor forced two minor boys to travel nearly 25 kilometres beyond their destination in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district after they failed to pay a ₹10 fare.

According to reports, the two schoolboys, Piyush, a Class VI student from Baishinga, and his cousin Rohit, a Class VII student from Nadpur, boarded the bus from Nadpur Chhak on Sunday afternoon to reach Baishinga. Since they did not have money, they assured the conductor, identified as Pratap Baitha of Dariha village, that Piyush's father would pay the fare at the Baishinga bus stand.

When the bus reached Baishinga, Piyush's father was not present at the stop. Instead of ensuring their safety, the conductor refused to let them alight and forced them to continue the ride until the last stop at Kanthi in the Kalama area, almost 25 km away.

It was only after two hours that the children were rescued when the bus returned to Baishinga. Their family members, supported by locals, confronted the conductor at Baishinga market. He was made to apologise publicly after being forced to do sit-ups by the irate villagers.