Bhubaneswar: The Congress party has appointed new presidents for its district units in Odisha.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCCs) in Odisha, said party general secretary KC Venugopal in a press statement today.

The Congress party has appointed new presidents for 35 DCCs in Odisha under the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’.

Woman leader Giribala Behera has been appointed as the president Cuttack city unit of Congress while Pradipta Kumar Das is the new chief of party’s Cuttack district unit.

The party has appointed Prakash Chandra Jena as the president of Bhubaneswar DCC while youth leader Rajeeb Kumar Pattanaik has been made the chief of Khurda DCC.