Bhubaneswar: The police will take stern action against those who indulged in violence during an agitation by the Congress party in the Odisha capital here today.

“Some anti-social elements indulged in violence during the agitation by the Congress party in the capital city here. Those elements attacked the police personnel deployed at the venue. They will be nabbed and sent to jail,” said Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania after meeting the injured policemen in the Capital Hospital here.

According to the Commissionerate Police, at least 12 security personnel were injured in violence during the agitation by the Congress party.

Some Congress workers allegedly pelted stones at the police personnel and tried to breach the barricades during their attempt to gherao the Assembly.

The police resorted to baton charge and water cannons to disperse the agitators. They also fired tear gas at the agitating Congress workers.

The Congress party, meanwhile, claimed that several of its activists were injured in police action during the agitation.

“Many of our workers sustained head injuries and fractures due to the baton charge by the cops. Even AICC Secretary Roselina Tirkey sustained injuries in the police action,” said the party in a Twitter (X) post.

It is worth mentioning here that the Odisha Pradesh Congress Party (OPCC) held the agitation to protest against the ‘rise’ in crimes against the women in the state.