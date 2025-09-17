Bhubaneswar: The Congress party will move a no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government during the Monsoon Session of the Odisha Assembly, beginning tomorrow (September 18).

This was revealed by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam today.

“The ruling party in Odisha has failed to address the issues of crime against women, farm sector crisis, unemployment and exploitation of Dalits and Adivasi (tribal) people. So, the CLP has decided to move a no-confidence motion against BJP government in the state,” said Kadam.

The Congress party will raise the issues of crime against women, including the incidents of Gopalpur, Balasore, Balanga and Brahmagiri, in the Assembly, he added.

“A woman constable of Odisha Police was killed and buried in a forest in Keonjhar. The incident has exposed the deteriorating law and order situation in the state,” said the CLP leader.

The Congress party will also target the BJP government for the alleged shortage in fertilizer in Odisha. “The farmers are facing problems to get fertilizer for their cultivation. They are being forced to pay exorbitant prices to buy fertilizers. The government has failed to address the issue,” said Kadam, a three-time MLA from Pottangi in Koraput district.

The tribal leader also criticized the state government for delay in holding the students’ union elections in Odisha.

It is worth mentioning here that Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das had earlier appealed to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the main opposition party in the state, to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP government in the Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

“Being the main Opposition party in Odisha, the BJD should bring the non-confidence motion. Otherwise, we will move the motion and they should support us in this regard,” Das said.

In a related development, BJD supremo and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, came down heavily on the BJP government over the issue of women safety, fertilizer crisis and alleged mismanagement during this year’s Ratha Jatra at Puri.

“The law and order have completely collapsed in the state. Crime against women has gone up in recent days. There was a stampede during this year’s Ratha Jatra at Puri. We will raise all these issues in the Assembly and seeks reply from the government,” said Patnaik.