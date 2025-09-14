Bhubaneswar: AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal claimed on Sunday that Congress is playing the role of the principal opposition party in Odisha.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Venugopal said, “We are very much into the fight against the BJP government in Central and at the state. Today, we also emphasised that our duty is to work as a real opposition party in Odisha.” He said, along with the ‘Vote Chori’ issue, the party will also take up the issues related to unemployment, women and tribals in Odisha.

The AICC General Secretary, who is in Odisha, interacted with the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) observers, other senior party leaders, legislators and workers during two important party meetings at the Congress headquarters here on Sunday.

Taking to his X handle, Venugopal informed, “Attended the Political Affairs Committee meeting of Odisha PCC and the meeting of PCC Observers deputed under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan at Bhubaneswar today. The PAC deliberated on strengthening the organisation, the ongoing “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” signature campaign, and charted out further political programmes to be held across the state.”

He said that the meeting also focused on the alarming rise in cases of crimes against women, and disappearance of women, and the total misgovernance of the BJP-led Odisha Government. “Stressed on the need for strengthening the organisation at the district and grass root level, and PCC observers to play a decisive role in strengthening the organisation. The Congress stands firmly with the people of Odisha in their struggle for justice, dignity and democracy,” Venugopal added.

According to the party sources, he said during the PAC meeting that under the leadership of OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, the Congress is moving in the right direction in Odisha. Venugopal further stated that the selection of presidents for all 35 organisational districts in Odisha under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan will be completed by September 30.

He also said that the Congress is now being recognised by the people as the principal opposition party in Odisha. Venugopal expressed confidence that with hard work by party leaders and workers, it is possible to defeat both the BJP and the BJD. He also announced that the performance of newly appointed district presidents will be reviewed once every three months.

