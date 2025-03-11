Bhubaneswar: Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Congress MLA from Jeypore, has been suspended from the Odisha Legislative Assembly for seven days following a scuffle and exchange of fisticuffs during the proceedings.

The suspension was initiated based on a proposal by Ruling Party Chief Whip Saroj Pradhan and approved by Speaker Surama Padhy. She stated that Bahinipati's indecent behavior was unacceptable and detrimental to the decorum of the House. Padhy also condemned the conduct of both BJD and Congress legislators.

Protesting the Speaker’s decision, Congress legislators wore black masks covering their faces during the House proceedings.

During the session, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan clarified BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra’s recent remark saying that merger of the erstwhile Koshala region with Odisha in 1936 was a “historical mistake” was his personal opinion.

Reacting to the development, BJD MLA from Nayagarh, Arun Sahoo, stated the Opposition members had demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi regarding Mishra’s remark. Although the State BJP Chief had assured the Deputy CM would address the issue in the Chief Minister’s absence, a Cabinet Minister responded instead.

Sahoo added Congress legislators, including Bahinipati, were also demanding the same. Amid the heated discussions, Ruling Party members marched into the well of the House, where some allegedly pushed Bahinipati and used offensive language. Sahoo also claimed Jayanarayan Mishra grabbed Bahinipati by the shirt collar.

Sahoo criticised the Speaker’s decision to suspend Bahinipati based solely on discussions with 17 Ruling Party members and a motion brought by a BJP MLA, instead of convening an all-party meeting to resolve the impasse.

“We request the Speaker to ensure justice and revoke the suspension,” Sahoo said.

He also questioned how Mishra’s statement could be considered personal, given his past roles as the Leader of Opposition and the Cabinet Minister. Sahoo described the Law Minister's attempt to distance the Government from Mishra’s statement as a disregard for the sentiments and interests of Odisha’s people.