Bhubaneswar: The Congress party on Thursday submitted a no-confidence motion against the BJP government in Odisha. The motion was placed before the Speaker through the Assembly Secretary.

According to reports, the proposal has the backing of 15 legislators-- 14 from the Congress and one from the Communist Party of India (Marxist). CPI(M) MLA Laxman Munda has reportedly extended his support to the motion.

Congress Legislature Party Leader Ramchandra Kadam has said that the government failed to act on issues such as the safety of women, maintaining law and order, problems faced by farmers, dalits, tribals and OBCs, for which the party decided to bring a no-confidence motion against it.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Charan Das had earlier urged the BJD, the main opposition party in Odisha, to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government during the Monsoon Session.

It is worth noting that the Congress party has 14 MLAs in the 147-seat state assembly.