Bhubaneswar: Leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the Odisha Assembly, Rama Chandra Kadam, has urged Speaker Surama Padhy to convene a special session of the Assembly in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Kadam said the attack had deeply shocked the nation. Stressing the seriousness of the incident, he called for an urgent session to allow members to express condolences, stand in solidarity with the bereaved families, and send a strong message against terrorism.

"In this grave moment, we urge that a special session of the Legislative Assembly be convened at the earliest. This will allow all members to express their condolences, stand in unity with the victims and their families, and demonstrate that our fight against terrorism knows no political divisions. We request your immediate consideration," Kadam wrote.