Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards strengthening rail connectivity in Western Odisha, the Howrah–Titlagarh–Howrah Ispat Express has been extended up to Junagarh Road. The extension is set to bring greater convenience, improved accessibility, and new opportunities for the people of Balangir and Kalahandi districts.

The inaugural run of the extended portion between Junagarh Road and Titlagarh will take place on February 19 (Thursday), marking an important milestone in enhancing rail services in the region.

Regular Services

--Train No. 12871 (Howrah–Titlagarh Express) will now run up to Junagarh Road, originating from Howrah with effect from 21.02.2026.

--Train No. 12872 (Titlagarh–Howrah Express) will originate from Junagarh Road with effect from 22.02.2026.

--The extended Howrah–Titlagarh – Junagarh Road Express will have stoppages at Kesinga, Lanjigarh Road and Bhawanipatna between Titlagarh and Junagarh Road:

All existing stoppages and timings between Howrah and Titlagarh will remain unchanged. The train will continue to operate as a Superfast Express between Howrah and Titlagarh and as a Mail/Express service between Titlagarh and Junagarh Road.

Public Benefit & Regional Impact

The extension of the Ispat Express up to Junagarh Road is a major boost for Western Odisha. It provides direct and reliable connectivity to people of Kalahandi and adjoining areas, reducing dependence on connecting trains and easing travel for daily passengers.

The enhanced service will benefit students, patients seeking medical care, traders, government employees, and working professionals. It is also expected to promote tourism and facilitate smoother movement of goods and small-scale trade, thereby contributing to local economic growth.

Overall, the extension reflects a continued commitment to inclusive and balanced regional development, ensuring that improved rail infrastructure supports the aspirations and progress of Western Odisha.