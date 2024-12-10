Balangir: In a shocking incident, a police constable has been accused of attacking his wife, who is also a police constable, while returning from a wedding feast in Odisha's Balangir district on Monday evening.

The accused, Jyotiranjan Pradhan, is now on the run while the victim, Nupur Biswal, has been hospitalised.

According to reports, Jyotiranjan and his wife Nupur had gone to Samara village for a wedding feast along with his parents. After the feast, Jyotiranjan sent his parents home in a car while he and his wife headed towards Balangir on a motorcycle.

On the way, Jyotiranjan stopped the two-wheeler near a pond on the pretext of taking a break. Allegedly, as part of a pre-planned attack, he struck his wife on the head with a stone from behind.

Jaga Pradhan, an associate of Jyotiranjan who was following the couple on another motorcycle, also assaulted the woman. The victim sustained critical injuries in the attack.

Nupur's cries for help drew the attention of nearby villagers, who rushed to the spot. Sensing trouble, the two attackers fled the scene.

The villagers immediately took Nupur to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir for treatment. She was later shifted to a private hospital.

Nupur's father, Satyaban Biswal, has lodged a complaint against Jyotiranjan and Jaga at the Tusura police station. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

While Jaga has been detained, Jyotiranjan remains at large.

The motive behind the attack is still unclear, said Manoj Pradhan, IIC, Tusura police station.