Bhubaneswar: Newly-appointed president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), Bhakta Charan Das, has asked his party leaders to toe the party line while commenting on various issues in media or social media.

According Das, some Congress leaders in Odisha often give their personal opinions on various issues in media and social media. The personnel opinions of Congress leaders are causing damage to the party in the state, he said.

The former Union Minister has asked the Congress leaders in the state to consult the OPCC president or party’s media cell chief before commenting on any issue in media or social media.

“Congress leaders in Odisha should consult the OPCC president of party’s media cell chief before finalizing their opinions on various issues. They should toe the party line in this regard,” Das said in a communique.

The OPCC chief has urged the Congress leaders, including senior members, to cooperate the party leadership in this context.