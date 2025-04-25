Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance arrested a contractor for alleged misappropriation of government funds approximately Rs 57 lakh.

Laxmidhara Routaray was arrested in a vigilance case registered on April 24, 2024, under sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) of P.C. Amendment Act, 2018, and 316(5)/318(4)/336(3)/61(2) of BNS for siphoning of government funds of Rs.56,93,957/- in connivance with Harishchandra Bentkar, the Soil Conservation Overseer, O/o ADSC (Asst Director Soil Conservation cum Project Implementing Agency), Watershed, Khariar, Dist.- Nuapada without executing 22 numbers of Loose Boulder Check Dam.

The accused is being forwarded today to the court of Special Vigilance Judge, Bhawanipatana, Vigilance stated.

Efforts are underway to arrest the agriculture official Harishchandra Bentkar, who is the main accused, and another contractor Abhilash Meher.