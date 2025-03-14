Baripada: A contractor was killed at his residence in Baripada allegedly over past enmity. The sensational murder on occasion of Dola Purnima sent a shockwave among residents in the northern Odisha town.

The deceased person has been identified as Snehasish Panda alias Tikulu, a resident of Forest Colony at Bhanjpur locality in Baripada.

The accused, stated to be relative of the deceased contractor, fled the scene following murder.

According to reports, the accused person had physically assaulted Tikulu at his residence on Holi festival last year. On Dola Purnima this year, he attacked the contractor with a knife severely injuring his throat and fled, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The victim was rushed to Pandit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College & Hospital, Baripada, in a criticial condition where he was declared dead.