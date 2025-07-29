Bhubaneswar: A major controversy has erupted after it came to light that Chinese app AliExpress, an international e-commerce platform, is selling doormats featuring the image of Lord Jagannath, an incident that has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of devotees, especially in Odisha.

The offensive product showcases the face of Lord Jagannath printed on a mat meant for wiping feet. The advertisement even depicts a person standing on the mat, adding to the outrage.

The online listing promotes the mat using highly objectionable language, claiming it is anti-slip and moisture absorbent, a description that further infuriates Jagannath devotees.

Reacting strongly, Madhab Pujapanda, a former member of the Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee, condemned the depiction and demanded immediate action. He urged the temple administration to inform both the state and central governments about this disrespectful portrayal and initiate diplomatic communication with the country where the company is based to stop the sale and promotion of such items.

“This is not just about one product. There have been repeated instances of sacred terms like Mahaprasad and Patitapaban Bana being misused for commercial gain. Though there is a move to patent key terms and images related to the Jagannath temple, the process needs to be expedited to prevent such violations,” Pujapanda said.