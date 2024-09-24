Rourkela: A police official has been critically injured in an arrow attack in Rourkela today. He has sustained severe injury in his hand.

Officer In-Charge of Mahulapada Police Station, Suresh Chandra Pradhan received an information on youth climbing atop the Badajala High School while claiming he owns the building. Pradhan reached the spot along with a team of police personnel within few minutes.

Before the police could try to pacify the youth, he attacked Pradhan with an arrow from the school roof. After committing the crime, the youth fled the spot.

Pradhan was rushed to the local hospital.

Police official sources said the youth could be mentally deranged one.