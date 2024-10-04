Bhubaneswar: A police constable was allegedly stabbed during an investigation into an altercation over honking here in Bhubaneswar late at night.

The incident occurred at 1.00 AM at Sriram Nagar in the Chakeisiani area under Mancheswar police limits.

According to reports, four youths were sitting in the Sriram Nagar locality late at night when two youths on a motorcycle started honking. The two groups indulged in an altercation following which two bike-borne youths attacked one of the youths in an opponent group with a knife.

On receiving information about the incident, a PCR van rushed to the site for investigation. While the police personnel were trying to nab the accused persons, one of them stabbed a constable.

The accused youth was in an inebriated condition following a fight with his wife at home. Following an altercation with four youths, he attacked one, and later the constable, informed the Mancheswar police IIC today.