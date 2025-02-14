Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has cracked a sensational double murder case that took place in Odisha’s Cuttack city six years ago.

The cops have arrested a couple in connection with the murder of Srinath Samal (70) and his wife Bidulata Samal (64) at Beleswar under Madhupatna police limits in Cuttack on December 12, 2019.

The arrested have been identified as Santosh Samad and his wife Basanti Samad. Basanti was working as a maid at the house of the deceased couple, said Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh today.

The accused duo has confessed to the crime. According to them, Srinath and his wife Bidulata misbehaved with Basanti on several occasions. This has prompted the couple to hatch a conspiracy to eliminate Srinath and Bidulata, Singh added.

“Basanti had kept her phone switched off for several hours before and after the sensational crime as part of their plan. The police came to know about this while examining the CDR of Basanti. This particular aspect brought the needle of suspicion towards Basanti and her husband,” said the police commissioner.

The investigating team laid a trap and engaged a few police informers to befriend with Santosh. “During a discussion, Santosh revealed that he had killed the elderly couple but the police could not find his involvement in the case even after six years,” elaborated the Police Commissioner.

As per the extra-judicial confession, Santosh entered into the house of the Samal couple in the night hours of December 12, 2019.

He first attacked Srinath with a sharp weapon and killed him. The accused then hacked Bidulata to death before fleeing the spot, said Singh.

The bodies of the couple were found from their house the next day. The police had seized the sharp weapon used in the crime from the spot.

“We have arrested Santosh and his wife Basanti today and produced them in a local court,” added Singh.