Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has issued a set of guidelines for the celebration of Holi festival in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on March 15 (Saturday).

As per the guidelines, the people have been asked to avoid liquor consumption during the celebration of Holi.

Besides, they have been told not to enter rivers or any other waterbodies in an inebriated state for bathing after the celebration of the festival.

The cops have warned stern action for consuming liquor during the celebration.

The police in Cuttack city have asked people to celebrate the festival till 1 pm on Saturday.

“The liquor shops in the Silver City have been asked to close their business on Saturday. Any violation in this regard will invite stern action,” said Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

Altogether 22 platoons of police force will be deployed across Cuttack city for smooth Holi celebration, he added.

Similarly, at least 20 platoons of police will be deployed in the capital city during Holi. The cops will intensify patrolling at sensitive spots in the city.

The police as well as personnel of Fire Brigade will be deployed at eight hotspots in the twin cities to avoid any untoward incident during the festival.