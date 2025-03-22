Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch today arrested the mastermind behind the illegal gun manufacturing unit at Bayalish Mauza in Cuttack district.

The arrested has been identified as Chagala Khuntia of Shankarpur in Cuttack city.

According to police, Khuntia was supplying guns to criminals and anti-social elements at various places in the state and outside.

He was also involved in a murder case in Badambadi area of the Silver City, cops said.

The STF and the Kolkata police had busted the illegal gun manufacturing unit operating from a house on March 13.

The cops had arrested four persons—Mohammad Budhu (45) of Howrah, Mohammad Abid Hussein (49) and Mohammad Kallu (46) of Munger in Bihar, and houseowner Saroj Chandra Behera—for operating the illegal gun making unit.

The police seized as many as 30 semi-finished guns, 80 pistol bodies, 14 sliders, 36 butts, 14 iron bars and 15 barrels from the factory.

They also recovered gun manufacturing equipment including lathe, milling, drilling and grinding machines and some small tools from the unit.

The illegal gun making unit was operating from the house for last one-and-a-half years. The gang was charging Rs 5,000 for each gun.