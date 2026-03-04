Bhubaneswar: The police resorted to lathi charge following a clash during Holi celebration in Chandaka area of the Odisha capital today.

The cops also clamped prohibitory orders in the locality while 10 platoons of police force were deployed to maintain law and order.

Some locals of Kantabada panchayat organised a get-together near Jhumuka dam on the outskirts of the capital city to celebrate Holi. A clash erupted at the event when a few persons, apparently under the influence of alcohol, hurled abuses at others, reports said.

On being informed, a team of the Chandaka police led by IIC Smita Mohanty rushed to the spot seized the vehicles of some villagers following breath analyzer test.

However, the situation turned further tense when the villagers gheraoed the police personnel and hurled stones at them.

The cops resorted to baton charge to disperse the unruly crowd. Some villagers as well as a few police personnel were injured in the incident, reports added.