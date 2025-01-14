Bhubaneswar: Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today said that an investigation will be conducted into the alleged corruption in the BJD government's Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

Speaking to media persons, the minister said, "Earlier, despite the availability of BSKY cards, many people were denied benefits. In many instances, patients were exploited. The hospitals were charging bills arbitrarily. Corruption was rampant, with several individuals linked to the previous government involved in it. An investigation into these irregularities will be initiated."

The minister's statement comes a day after the Odisha Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to join the Central Government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, which is considered the biggest insurance scheme in the world.

The State Government has also integrated its existing scheme, Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, with Ayushman Bharat. A total of 1.03 crore families in Odisha will benefit under the scheme.

Under the new system, each eligible beneficiary will receive a single bilingual health card, integrating the benefits of both schemes.

It will provide healthcare coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per annum with an additional Rs 5 lakh cover for women members.