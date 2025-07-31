Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch and officials of the Drug Control Administration today seized a huge cache of the illegal cough syrups by conducting multiple raids in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The market value of the seized coup syrups is said to be over Rs 1 crore. The STF has arrested a person in connection with the illegal cough syrup trade in the twin cities.

The arrested has been identified as Abhijit Sahu. The STF arrested him from a village in the Tangi area.

The officials seized at least 56 cartons of cough syrups from a building at the New LIC Colony near Badambadi in Cuttack.

They also seized illegal cough syrups during a raid in the Mancheswar area of the capital city.

STF sources claimed that the illegal cough syrups were being smuggled into the twin cities from Bihar through a private courier agency.