Brajarajnagar: A couple was detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Brajarajnagar Railway Station in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Monday for allegedly transporting 20 Persian cats without valid documents aboard Mumbai–Santragachi train.

RPF officials rescued the foreign breed cats—three adults and 17 kittens—that were being carried in nine baskets. The accused, identified as Amin Sayeed and his wife, were reportedly travelling from Mumbai to Santragachi in West Bengal.

The incident came to light after the couple allegedly got into an altercation with fellow passengers. RPF personnel intervened and discovered the concealed cats inside the baskets. When asked to produce valid tickets for the animals, the couple failed to do so. The travelling ticket examiner (TTE) imposed a fine of ₹35,000, which the couple did not pay, leading to their detention by the RPF.

As Persian cats are not listed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the forest department declined to take custody of them. Sources said the rescued cats will be handed over to an animal welfare organisation for proper care.