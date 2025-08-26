Nuapada: Tragedy struck Tukla village under Khariar block in Odisha's Nuapada district on Monday evening when a young couple died of suffocation after a fire broke out in their house.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Patel (30) and his wife, Rima Patel (25).

According to reports, the couple was critically injured after flames engulfed their residence. Locals rushed them to the Khariar Community health Centre (CHC) in a private vehicle, but doctors declared them brought dead.

Preliminary information revealed that the family lived with Rajesh’s parents and their six-month-old son. They ran a food stall near Tukla bus stand and also stored petrol at home for sale.

On the evening of the incident, petrol kept inside the house caught fire, leading to a massive blaze. The couple got trapped inside and died of suffocation.

In a desperate attempt to save their child, the couple threw their infant son out of a window. The baby and Rajesh’s parents escaped without injuries.