Jajpur: In a tragic incident, three members of a family lost their lives after a tractor overturned late last night near the Pattamundai canal under Balichandrapur police limits in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The deceased have been identified as Benga Dalei (55), her husband Utsava Dalei (60), and their grandson Duryodhan Dalei (14).

According to reports, the incident occurred around 11 PM when the victims were returning home after fishing. The tractor, carrying five people, overturned near the canal at Bahadurnagar. All of them sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Badachana Hospital, where doctors declared Benga, Utsava, and Duryodhan dead.

The condition of the other two injured persons is reported to be critical.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.