Keonjhar: A couple ended their lives, reportedly over a family feud, leaving behind their 5-month-old baby in Odisha's Keonjhar district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Raibu Munda and his wife Gouri Munda of Jogimath Munda Sahi in Padmapur panchayat area under Keonjhar Sadar police limits.

According to reports, Raibu and Gouri, parents of a 5-month-old baby girl, hung themselves from a tree using a saree following altercation over family feud on Friday night.

On receiving information, police recovered the bodies from a forest today morning.