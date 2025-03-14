Bhubaneswar: A couple was killed in a mishap on National Highway (NH)-16 in Odisha’s Khurda district today.

The deceased have been identified as Shivram Padhee and his wife of Aska area in Ganjam district.

The mishap took place while the couple was travelling to Berhampur from Bhubaneswar in a car (Registration no. OD-07-AG-4546) on NH-16 around the noon.

The speeding car collided with the divider on the NH near an overbridge at Nuagada under Balugaon police limits in Khurda.

The couple sustained critical injuries in the mishap. Shivram’s wife died on the spot while the locals rushed him to a hospital at Banapur.

Shivram succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital.