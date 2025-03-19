Begunia: In a tragic mishap, a couple was killed following a collision between a private bus and their car in Begunia area of Odisha's Khordha district here today. The identities of the deceased husband and wife are yet to be ascertained.

The horrific accident took place near Pichukuli Adarsha Vidyalaya on the Khordha-Balangir National Highway number 57 in the morning. Though the exact cause of the accident is not established yet, fog and low visibility are suspected to have caused the collision.

As per reports, the couple was heading towards Bhubaneswar in their four-wheeler while the private passenger bus named Bisakha was headed from Bhubaneswar to Nayagarh when the collision took place. The impact of the crash was such that the couple died on the spot while the bus tilted towards the roadside after losing balance. Two passengers were reportedly injured when the two vehicles collided head-on.

On getting information, Begunia police and fire services personnel arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies from the vehicle. Police have started investigation and bodies sent for postmortem.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the area as irate locals demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased couple.