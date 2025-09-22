Balasore: A tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at Mahadev Sarai village under Basta police limits in Odisha's Balasore district, where a couple died and their 12-year-old daughter was critically injured after the wall of their house collapsed while they were asleep.

The deceased have been identified as Pitha Murmu and his wife, Lakshmi Murmu.

According to reports, the couple and their daughter were sleeping inside their house when the wall suddenly gave way, burying them under the debris.

Hearing the noise, neighbours rushed to the spot and managed to rescue the three family members. They were immediately shifted to Basta Hospital.

However, doctors declared Pitha and Lakhmi dead on arrival. Their daughter, who sustained severe injuries, is undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be critical.