Balangir: An elephant reportedly killed a couple at Chabiripali village in the Patnagarh-Harishankar Forest Range of Odisha’s Balangir district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Nilambar Bariha and wife Yashovanti Bariha.

According to reports, the two were sleeping inside their house after having dinner, when the pachyderm entered the village in search of food. The animal broke into their house and attacked the two, killing them on the spot.

Forest Department personnel and police, on being informed, rushed to the village and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the tragic incident.